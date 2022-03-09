The New Orleans Home & Garden Show is March 11-13, 2022 in the Caesars Superdome.

Show Hours

Friday 12 PM – 7 PM

Saturday 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM

Don’t miss the largest consumer home show in the southeastern United States.

The 65th Annual New Orleans Home & Garden Show is brought to you by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans!

The show brings an unparalleled variety of home-related services and products under one gigantic roof with everything needed for home remodeling, green building, decorating and landscaping.

Join tens of thousands of visitors for what promises to be an extraordinary event offering innovative ideas and solutions for getting the most out of your home.

Visit neworleanshomeshows.com for more information.

WGNO/WNOL, New Orleans Home & Garden Show and Outdoor Cedar Solutions are giving away a Pergola. CLICK HERE TO ENTER