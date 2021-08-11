Our team, beginning with Dr. Kris Norbo, DDS, MSD, is trained and experienced in pediatric dental care. Children are not just a subset of patients for us, they are our only patients. Since we care exclusively for children and young adults, we believe we are better suited and better equipped to provide pediatric care than general dentists.

If you visit our office, you’ll see right away that everything was designed with children and parents in mind. Our facility is bright, fun, clean and modern—which the kids love. And our all-digital platform means all of your child’s dental information and records are stored digitally, so parents never have to worry about keeping up with paperwork.

Visit NOLA Pediatric Dentistry online to book an appointment or for more information at www.nolapediatricdentistry.com/or call them at 504-420-NOLA (6652).