New Orleans Mission (NOM) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian Humanitarian Organization dedicated to relieving human suffering. NOM combats poverty, hunger, homelessness, exploitation and oppression with the provision of food, clothing, shelter, medical care and other basic necessities of life. We also help facilitate the healing and development of healthy, vibrant and self-sustaining individuals by addressing issues of addiction, abuse and human trafficking through our Christian Discipleship/Recovery Programs. Our strategy is to rescue people from unimaginable circumstances, strengthen the recovery efforts of those that seek our support, and foster their successful re-engagement back into society as healthy, disciplined, skilled people ready to lead a sustainable, productive, purpose-driven life.

Please call 504-523-2116 or visit https://neworleansmission.org/ for more information.