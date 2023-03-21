The New Orleans Home & Garden Show is this weekend, Friday – Sunday, March 24-26 in the Morial Convention Center. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

The New Orleans Home & Garden Show has been brought to you for 66 years by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. With more than 170 exhibitors showcasing everything for your home such as outdoor kitchens and living, inside renovations and so much more, there are events and fun for the whole family.

A special session features Louisiana’s own Jason Derouen “The Cajun Ninja” at the Lifestyle Appliance Cooking Stage, meeting his fans and talking all things cooking. Bring your book to have it signed. A limited number of his books and spices will be available to purchase.

The Show also features the Bayou Battle of the Build, a competition among students for their design items to be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the participating schools.

Visit neworleanshomeshows.com for advance tickets and more information.