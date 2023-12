NeuroJust is offering help to get through the holidays. If you have depression or anxiety during the holidays, NeuroJust specializes in TMS, a non-invasive pain-free treatment to help your mental well-being. Call for an appointment 504-619-8685.

More Holiday advice:

Set Boundaries with Difficult Relatives

Don’t be afraid to say no to an event that could be triggering.

Live in the Moment

Focus on the Positive