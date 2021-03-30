LEAP Pediatrics is a full service primary medical home in Harvey, LA for youths up to 21 years of age. With a strong focus on patient education, we empower our patients and promote a personal healthy lifestyle. We want our patients and parents to LEAP and live everyday as purposed!

Dr. Mia Weber is a New Orleans born pediatrician who believes in the value of a strong patient-doctor relationship. She is the recipient of a Bachelors of Science Biology Pre-medicine from Xavier University of New Orleans, and received her Medical Doctorate at Louisiana State University Health Science Center of New Orleans. Her residency training was completed at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Dr. Weber has worked with various institutions that include UT Southwestern in Dallas, LCMC West Jefferson Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, and Priority Health Center.

Dr. Mia Weber values each patient relationship that she has developed and fostered. The LEAP Pediatrics Clinic was developed with care and prayer, knowing that all aspects of a child’s health and social environment should be considered to maximize success.

Please visit https://www.leapclinics.com/ for more information.