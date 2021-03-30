Laborie’s Market

In the early 1940’s, the Laborie family opened a small grocery store in their family home in Estelle. In 1974, Eldred and Wanda Laborie saw a need for a store in their neighborhood and opened a small convenience store on the corner of Ames and Barataria. The business grew to a larger store on the corner in 1977. Over the years the business grew and went through transformations and now is returning to its original name of LABORIE’S. We are large enough to serve you and small enough to know you!

Please call 504-347-1451 or visit https://www.laboriesmarket.com/ for more information.