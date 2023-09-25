Face to Face Enrichment Center (Face to Face) was established in 2006 as the vision of Gabrielle Briley-Johnson. Having a heart to reach disadvantaged populations, she felt it was time to step out on faith and make a difference. Since inception, Face to Face has provided an array of services to thousands of individuals throughout South Louisiana, with the focus of youth, young adults, and women.

The organization is currently housed in 3 locations: Baton Rouge, Hammond, and Metairie.

The team consists of dedicated staff members who share a common vision of changing lives.

Mission: Face to Face Enrichment Center is committed to providing educational, outreach, and mentoring services to disadvantaged populations. We strive to tackle health issues through innovative outreach and awareness.

To learn more about the Face to Face and how to become a mentor or help by donating, please visit facetofacecenter.org. Call 504-302-1591 for the Metairie location and 985-345-8850 for Hammond.