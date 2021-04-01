If you’re looking for fun and funky furniture, you can buy that seven days a week at Disco Warehouse. And last fall, Disco Warehouse also became an Art Market.

Every weekend brings a different group of pop-up shops to the store’s backyard. Owner Austin Landry imports much of his furniture from places such as India and Thailand, but hosting this market is a way for him to go local. From books… face masks… to folk art, or a cactus.. anything goes!

Visit https://www.facebook.com/discowarehouse for more information or call (504) 571-5622.