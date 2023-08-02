If you’re looking for colleges in Metairie, be sure to check out Blue Cliff College’s Metairie locations. For the convenience of our students, Blue Cliff College has two campus locations: the main campus is located on Cleary Avenue in a 19,800 square foot two story, stand-alone facility in the Greater New Orleans area, and the satellite campus is conveniently located in the Clearview Shopping Mall in Metairie with a total of 14,287 square feet of space. The 9,800 additional square foot were acquired to accommodate the growing student population in the Massage Therapy Diploma program.

Blue Cliff College encourages each student to aspire to be the best he or she can be in academic, business, social, professional, and personal endeavors. Whatever the academic interest, we strive to offer the best education possible.

The Blue Cliff College, Metairie Main Campus, offers the following programs:

Clinical Medical Assisting

Dental Assisting

Licensed Practical Nursing

The Blue Cliff College, Metairie, Satellite Campus, offers the following programs:

Cosmetology

Esthetics

Massage Therapy

For more information on all of the programs and to apply visit:

success.bluecliffcollege.edu/campuses/metairie-louisiana/