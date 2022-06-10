Become a Hero – Donate Blood. June 14 is World Blood Donor Day.

Healthy individuals 17 years or older and weighing at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood. Most people realize soon after their first donation experience that donating blood is easy and painless. Moreover, donating blood is completely safe. Eligible donors are encouraged to visit any one of TBC’s donor center locations or call TBC to book a mobile blood drive.

Specific eligibility criteria is based on FDA regulations, and changes periodically. When you come in to donate, our highly-trained staff will conduct a detailed interview to determine if you are eligible. You should also have proper identification that is not expired.

To learn more about donating Blood visit thebloodcenter.org or call 1-800-86-BLOOD