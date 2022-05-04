Located on the West Bank of the Mississippi River minutes from downtown New Orleans, the University of Holy Cross is one of the South’s most unique educational experiences.

The University was founded in 1916 as Our Lady of Holy Cross College, a Ministry of the Marianites of Holy Cross, and was created to educate and prepare teachers for work in the many schools the Marianites were opening across South Louisiana. The University’s continued unwavering connection to the beliefs of the Marianite Sisters and its roots in educating those who would eventually teach others are both part of the foundation that makes the UHC experience so special.

For our students, this means smaller classes, a faith-based atmosphere and more personal attention from a generous, responsive team of professionals. It means collaborating in an exciting, entrepreneurial environment where the focus is always excellence. It means the support of a compassionate, caring faculty and staff all dedicated to making sure you get the most out of your educational experience.

The University of Holy Cross offers a variety of undergraduate fields of study, many of which combine traditional classroom academics with real-world experience in the field. As part of the Marianite philosophy of educating the heart and the mind, you will also be encouraged to engage in leadership and service opportunities to expand your experience here at UHC.

Click below for more information on each field of study:

Health Sciences

Biology

Business Administration and Accounting

Counseling and Behavioral Sciences

Education

English

Food Science

General Studies

History

Liberal Arts

Nursing

Social Sciences

Social Sciences with a concentration in Legal Studies

Theology

MISSION

The University of Holy Cross, a Catholic institution of higher learning, is an inclusive student-centered learning community focused on academic excellence and innovative teaching. Rooted in the traditions of the Marianites of Holy Cross, the University is committed to educating the minds and hearts of its students through freedom of inquiry, the pursuit of truth, and compassionate care for all.

Core Values

The mission of the University of Holy Cross is supported and made visible through the following Core Values:

EXCELLENCE

The University of Holy Cross promotes excellence in all aspects of university life: developing character, fostering curiosity, and assimilating the knowledge essential to becoming servant leaders.

RESPECT

Animated in the Spirit of Jesus Christ, all members of the University strive to recognize the image of God in each person and honor all in their giftedness and limitations.

INTEGRITY

Concerned for the common good as individuals and as a community, we commit ourselves to honesty in relationships with all, and we pledge to be just and consistent in word and deed.

INCLUSION

In a spirit of unity and solidarity, the Holy Cross family nurtures an inclusive, diverse community that fosters new opportunities, partnerships, collaborations, and vigorous, yet respectful debate.

COMPASSIONATE SERVICE

Rooted in the joy of the Gospel and in Catholic social tradition, the University of Holy Cross serves all people and chooses to be a compassionate witness in service to a world in need.

