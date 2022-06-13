Steele Protective Services offers a variety of armed and unarmed security and guard services.

Their armed professional security officers are trained and properly licensed.

Types of Services:

Vehicle Patrols for neighborhood assignments

Hotel Security – Capable of assisting in Hotel and Loss Prevention efforts

Construction Sites / Movie Sets – Equipped to work in any setting

Night Club Security Services – Any club venue or party

Funeral Details and Special Events

Body Guard Services

Steele Protective Services has a team of security personnel led by owner/CEO Toney Chapman Steele.

Mr. Steele has been employed in the Private Security Sector since the age of 19, having worked all aspects of the Security industry, to include supervision. Mr. Steele attended Delgado Community College, Eastern Kentucky University in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Harris-Stowe State University in St Louis, Missouri, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Mr. Steele is a service connected disabled veteran who knows the importance of providing elite security services here in the United States and abroad.

To get more information and to secure the protection of Steele Protective Services please call 504-766-8640 or visit steeleprotectiveservices.org.

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory