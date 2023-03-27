At Rejuvené Med Spa and Wellness Center in downtown New Orleans, Dr. Phillip Reed and his team help you accomplish your healthiest, most beautiful ‘You’ with non-surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments for your body.
The best way to know what treatment is right for you is to book a free consultation with our Client Care Consultant to discuss your goals, answer your questions and develop a customized treatment plan.
Services and Treatments available at Rejuvené Med Spa:
- AviClear Acne Treatment
- Botox & Jeuveau
- Chemical Peels
- Microdermabrasion
- Microneedling
- Laser & IPL Rejuvenation
- CoolSculpting
- Mesotherapy
- Laser Hair Removal
- Hair Rejuvenation
- Vampire Procedures
To book a free consultation visit rejuvenemedspa.com or call (504) 688-7546.
Rejuvené Med Spa is located at 701 Poydras St. in downtown New Orleans.
