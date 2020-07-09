Prime Fitness RX – PFRX has been chosen as a top rated gym in Louisiana by Men’s Fitness Magazine and Yelp! One of the TOP 50 Gyms in the U.S. Come see the difference.

FROM THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN NEW ORLEANS, each PFRX location delivers the essential elements to help you achieve your fitness goals. Whether you prefer self-guided workouts, group fitness classes, or specifically tailored programs developed by our personal trainers, PFRX is the ultimate state of the art boutique studio experience that’s OPEN 24/7.

Whether you need some one-on-one help or an exciting group to keep you going, PFRX offers a variety of personal and group training options. Private training is the best way to get the most out of your time at the gym. Since we’re all about results, naturally it’s our central focus. Our trainers are among the best in New Orleans.

Developed by the industry’s best minds, Group Fitness Classes at PFRX are taught by superstar instructors that will motivate, ignite, and inspire. From Indoor Cycling to killer abdominal workouts PFRXLive classes deliver results through the latest innovations.

Visit primefitnessrx.com or call 504-267-0562 to schedule a tour or for more information.

