At Planet Kids Academy, we envision pre-school as an exciting adventure in learning for your child. Our primary mission is to provide a fun and nurturing climate for your child to grow and learn. To that end, we present children with developmentally age-appropriate programs that emphasize physical, emotional, mental, social, and spiritual growth. We encourage our children through positive reinforcement, which fosters development of their self-esteem and self-confidence. And we celebrate each child’s success so that he or she is able to grow into creative, independent thinkers and lifelong learners.

Planet Kids Academy bases its curriculum in all of its programs on a kindergarten-readiness initiative. From the Ones program through the Pre-K we are using our daily activities to give children practice in the academic and life-skills necessary for an easy and successful transition to kindergarten. Planet Kids children have been known to be easily identified in the Kindergarten programs that we “feed” into – public, private and parochial alike. This provides us with excellent feedback and encouragement to carry-on our traditions and methodologies.

Among our many goals, we strive to ensure that each child develops:

The skills necessary to understand themselves and their relationships with others

His or her physical growth in both gross and fine motor areas

The skills necessary to encourage communication

The skills necessary to stimulate the growth of creative oral and written language

The acceptance of his or her emotions and those of others, while identifying appropriate strategies to deal with them.

To schedule a tour or visit, visit PlanetKidsAcademy.com or call 985-845-0377 to schedule a tour of our school. We love to schedule our tours between 10:00 – 11:30 so you can see all of our programs working during the main parts of their curriculum and enrichment classes.

Planet Kids Academy

317 Highway 21

Madisonville, LA 70447

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory