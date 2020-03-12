Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Our Metairie Dentists and the Dental Team

Metairie dentists Dr. Troy Patterson, Dr. Margaret "Garet" Patterson, and Dr. Troy Patterson Jr. welcome you to Oak Family Dental! Our friendly professional team has provided families in Metairie, New Orleans, and Kenner with comfortable, high-quality dental care for nearly 40 years.

When you choose a dentist for your family, you’d like to know that you can expect consistent care now and far into the future. You can feel confident knowing that is exactly what you will receive by being an Oak Family Dental Patient! Our friendly team has a long record of providing exceptional care. Many of our patients have been with us their whole lives and now bring their children and grandchildren to see us, and we couldn’t be happier.

If you’re looking for quality dentistry and comprehensive services in Metairie we invite you to contact us today.

Oak Family Dental

1001 N Causeway Blvd

Metairie, LA 70001

Phone : (504) 834-6410

Website: oakfamilydental.com/

