Renaissance Doors invites customers to enjoy our enhanced product line in our 5,000 square foot showroom and warehouse.

We take pride in offering you materials at a great value to suit your particular need. In addition to doors, we also sell hardware, windows, stair parts columns, decking, rails, and moulding. We have a large selection of in-stock mouldings at discounted prices.

We understand the importance of project requirements and restraints which is why a large portion of our customer base is attributable to contractor referrals. Our emphasis is providing you, our customer, with the best possible service. We welcome new clientele and we look forward to earning our next referral.

The extensive products we offer include: Wood Doors, Iron Doors, Fiberglass Doors, Mouldings, Windows, Hardware and Columns.

We are a specialty millwork shop.  We have the expertise to assist you in finding the right products that suit your needs. Most products, if not in stock, are ready in one week.  We offer special orders and customized products as well.​

Stain and Finish

We can stain and finish the doors we sell.

Delivery

We provide free local delivery for orders of $1500 or more.

Take-Offs

We create take-offs from house plans for both new construction and remodel projects.

Custom Orders

We can build custom doors to suit your particular purpose and design.

Visit our showroom in Elmwood or online at  https://www.renaissancedoorsllc.com

Renaissance Doors

1000 Edwards Ave

Harahan, LA 70123

504-344-6994

 

