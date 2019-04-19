Renaissance Doors invites customers to enjoy our enhanced product line in our 5,000 square foot showroom and warehouse.
We take pride in offering you materials at a great value to suit your particular need. In addition to doors, we also sell hardware, windows, stair parts columns, decking, rails, and moulding. We have a large selection of in-stock mouldings at discounted prices.
We understand the importance of project requirements and restraints which is why a large portion of our customer base is attributable to contractor referrals. Our emphasis is providing you, our customer, with the best possible service. We welcome new clientele and we look forward to earning our next referral.
The extensive products we offer include: Wood Doors, Iron Doors, Fiberglass Doors, Mouldings, Windows, Hardware and Columns.
We are a specialty millwork shop. We have the expertise to assist you in finding the right products that suit your needs. Most products, if not in stock, are ready in one week. We offer special orders and customized products as well.
Stain and Finish
Delivery
Take-Offs
Custom Orders
We can build custom doors to suit your particular purpose and design.
Visit our showroom in Elmwood or online at https://www.renaissancedoorsllc.com
Renaissance Doors
1000 Edwards Ave
Harahan, LA 70123
504-344-6994