Our mission at Prosthetic Solutions is to build fulfilling lifelong relationships with our patients by offering an excellence in service that’s second to none. We understand that going through the fitting process can be difficult and incredibly trying, especially if it’s your first time. However, with a fully certified staff and access to the latest and best in above-the-knee and below-the-knee prosthetic devices, we look to always be helpful and supportive while engaging patients in an enjoyable way.

We’re dedicated not only to our work, but to each and every patient who walks through our doors. Our staff recognizes that everyone deserves the utmost in respect and care, which is why we’ve fostered so many wonderful, long-term relationships with our patients. We’ll cheer you on in your new journey in life. We know you can do it and we’re going to get you mobile again one step at a time.

Even beyond all of that, Prosthetic Solutions is a real one-of-a-kind location in that it’s the only place in the world that amputees can be fitted for and receive a HiFi™ Soft Socket System. Invented by Prosthetic Solutions' owner Curt Patton, the SoftSocket™ is a truly remarkable innovation in stability, comfort and control.

Call 504-777-3954 or visit Prosthetic Solutions online or in person for more information and to set up an appointment.

Prosthetic Solutions – Mid City

4000 Bienville St

New Orleans, LA 70119

prostheticsolutionsinc.com



About the HiFi™ Soft Socket System

HiFi Benefits

Biochemical Design Locks Bone into Place Making Limb Rotation Very Difficult

Significantly Lower Trim Lines

Better Control While Using Less Energy

Greater Range of Motion

Reduced Heat

More Comfortable Overall

Makes Prosthesis Feel Like It’s a Part of Your Body

Less Bone Movement within Interface Itself

HiFi Difference

Having an inner flexible interface surrounded by a frame with struts and windows is a common approach that has been used for a long time. A traditional frame style socket is designed to save a small amount of weight while theoretically allowing some room for contracting muscles to bulge against the flexible material not backed by the rigid frame. It applies a global compression to the entire limb. This is not the same as applying the biomechanical principles of alternating compression and release, a hallmark of the High-Fidelity design. In the High-Fidelity Interface the level of compression imparted by the struts displaces a significant amount of your limb’s soft tissue out through the windows or release areas depending on the style of High-Fidelity Interface chosen. The reduced volume of tissue “left behind” allows the compression struts to get closer to the underlying bone because there is simply less soft tissue in the way. By being closer to the underlying bone, there is less ability for the bone to move within the interface itself, a common problem with traditional sockets.

