At Orleans Shoe Co., we specialize in custom fitted Arch Supports and a wide variety of comfort footwear. Offering men and women, along with youth sizes at our Mid-City location. Brands including Birkenstock, Taos, On Running, Hoka One One, Dansko, Olukai, New Balance, Naot, Asics, and much more. Locally owned and operated by Phil and Renee Piediscalzo for over 17 years. We pride ourselves in providing one-on-one, personalized service. Our knowledgeable staff are Certified Arch Support Specialists,who are trained to help people suffering from plantar faciitis, bunion pain, back & hip pain, and much more.

Reasons to Shop Local With Orleans Shoe Co.

Experience old school service with modern style and technology!

We travel the world to bring the Shoes and styles to you!

We have fashion forward styles that won’t hurt your feet!

We specialize in all different sizes and widths to combine fashion, comfort and fit.

We’re a family ! We consider each employee as family.

Third generation Shoe People.

Piediscalzo means barefoot in Italian. Shoes are in our blood.

For more information visit one of our four stores today! Or Call 504-324-7718 or visit us online: Orleansshoes.com

Four Orleans Shoe Co. Locations:

Orleans Shoe Co. / Good Feet Metairie

Address: 3000 Severn Avenue

Metairie, LA 70002

Hours: Mon-Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sun: 11:00am - 5:00pm

Orleans Shoe Co. / Good Feet French Quarter

Address: 539 Bienville Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours: Mon-Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sun: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Orleans Shoe Co. / Good Feet Magazine

Address: 2109 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours: Mon-Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sun: 11:00am - 5:00pm

Orleans Shoe Co. - Now OPEN!

Address: 509 North Carrollton Avenue, Suite B

New Orleans, LA 70119

Hours: Mon-Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sun: Closed

