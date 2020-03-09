Fleur de Lis Dental Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For most people, an appealing smile is an important part of the overall impression a person makes.

An American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) survey found:

More than 92% of adults agree that an attractive smile is an important social asset.

Nearly as many, close to 88%, say they always remember someone with an especially attractive smile.

85% agree that an unattractive smile makes a person less appealing to people of the opposite sex.

74% agree that an unattractive smile can hurt a person's chances for career success.

However, less than 50% of Americans are satisfied with their smile.

