NOLA Marketplace Expo – August 2020 Lakeside Shopping Center

NOLA MARKETPLACE EXPO

Thanks to everyone who participated and attended the 2019 NOLA Marketplace Expo at

Lakeside Shopping Center!

The Expo is a showcase of a variety of local and NOLA Marketplace businesses. For more information in participating in our next NOLA Marketplace Expo, fill out the form below and we’ll be in touch.

Shop Local with NOLA Marketplace!

The 2019 NOLA Marketplace Expo participants included:

Access Respiratory Homecare

Acme Lock

Club Pilates

Crescent City Hearing

Dan Burghardt Insurance

Dignity Memorial

The Dog Stop Metairie

European Wax Center

Health Care Training Institute

Hibernia Bank

Home Sweet Home Sweet Shop

HOTWORX

Jefferson Feed

Kolache Kitchen

Mad Batter Bakery

Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Mathnasium

Navy Federal Credit Union

New York Life – Agent Melissa Buras

NOLA Cryo

Pawlins Total Pet Care

+1 Gaming

Poolson/Oden

Queendom Esthetics

Rapid Urgent Care

Reve Realtors with Lauren Smith

Robert Wolfe Construction

Samantha Bush Real Estate Services

Smile Doctors

Tandem Physical Therapy

Terminix

The Maids

US Army Recruiting

Xplore Federal Credit Union

(Participant list subject to change without notice, date and location for 2020 Expo to be determined and subject to change.)

Are you interested in getting your business or service in front of hundreds of shoppers on a busy summer Saturday at Lakeside Shopping Center?

Get started by filling out the form below and we’ll contact you with more details and pricing information. (Some categories excluded and other conditions may apply; no selling is allowed).

