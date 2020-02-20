NOLA Marketplace Expo – August 2020 Lakeside Shopping Center

NOLA MARKETPLACE EXPO
Thanks to everyone who participated and attended the 2019 NOLA Marketplace Expo at
Lakeside Shopping Center!
The Expo is a showcase of a variety of local and NOLA Marketplace businesses. For more information in participating in our next NOLA Marketplace Expo, fill out the form below and we’ll be in touch.
Shop Local with NOLA Marketplace!
The 2019 NOLA Marketplace Expo participants included:
- Access Respiratory Homecare
- Acme Lock
- Club Pilates
- Crescent City Hearing
- Dan Burghardt Insurance
- Dignity Memorial
- The Dog Stop Metairie
- European Wax Center
- Health Care Training Institute
- Hibernia Bank
- Home Sweet Home Sweet Shop
- HOTWORX
- Jefferson Feed
- Kolache Kitchen
- Mad Batter Bakery
- Main Squeeze Juice Co.
- Mathnasium
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- New York Life – Agent Melissa Buras
- NOLA Cryo
- Pawlins Total Pet Care
- +1 Gaming
- Poolson/Oden
- Queendom Esthetics
- Rapid Urgent Care
- Reve Realtors with Lauren Smith
- Robert Wolfe Construction
- Samantha Bush Real Estate Services
- Smile Doctors
- Tandem Physical Therapy
- Terminix
- The Maids
- US Army Recruiting
- Xplore Federal Credit Union
(Participant list subject to change without notice, date and location for 2020 Expo to be determined and subject to change.)
Are you interested in getting your business or service in front of hundreds of shoppers on a busy summer Saturday at Lakeside Shopping Center?
Get started by filling out the form below and we’ll contact you with more details and pricing information. (Some categories excluded and other conditions may apply; no selling is allowed).
