Club Pilates Old Metairie offers more than just low-impact, full-body workouts. With a range of class offerings that challenge your mind as well as your body, Club Pilates provides a path to a richer, more-fulfilling life.

A consistent Pilates practice can offer benefits to everybody. Whether you’re an experienced athlete looking to step up your training or you’re simply looking to start a new fitness routine, Pilates creates a strong foundation of balance, strength, mobility and flexibility. The full-body, low-impact workouts offered at Club Pilates provide a high-impact challenge to the stabilizing muscles of the core. Unlike the mat Pilates classes offered in many gym settings, Club Pilates offers classes using an array of specialized equipment.

This unmatched combination of equipment provides a wide range of motion training and maximizes the effectiveness of your exercise session. With seven signature class formats and four unique levels of classes, Club Pilates Old Metairie has a workout that will work for you. Take a free Intro class today and get started on a path to a better tomorrow.

Club Pilates - Old Metairie

2513 Metairie Rd, Metairie LA 70001

Call 504-484-9650 or visit them online at clubpilates.com/oldmetairie

