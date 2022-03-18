Let NeuroJust Change Your Mind.

Depression impacts every aspect of life and can make you feel sad and unfulfilled. Our vision at NeuroJust is to heal patients from mental illnesses, help improve their quality of life and help them achieve optimal health by providing an alternate delivery of overall wellness.

NeuroJust uses Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS Therapy) to adjust and strengthen under-active areas of your brain known to be linked to depression.

TMS Therapy is a safe, non-invasive treatment for depression that makes minor neurological adjustments using magnetic pulses to stimulate and re-engage neural pathways in your brain that are tied to mood control and depression. Unlike medications, TMS offers long-term relief and remission from debilitating symptoms of depression.

At NeuroJust, we change your mind, so you can change your life.

Live Well. Age Well.

At BioJust, we understand that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to health. That’s why our medical team uses comprehensive biological metrics to create a treatment program tailored to each individual patient. We track and analyze your results over the course of your treatment program, adjusting when needed, so you can live well and age well.

BioJust specializes in hormone optimization and wellness using precision medicine, based on your personal biochemical makeup to treat conditions that affect your health. We provide safe and natural hormone therapies for our patients suffering with low mood, hair loss, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, etc. We help restore youthful performance and appearance, maximize quality of life and prevent diseases of aging.

BioJust changes your body by healing you from the inside out.

NeuroJust and BioJust are located in Old Metairie Village, 701 Metairie Rd. Contact them for a free consultation or more information at 504-619-8685 or online at neurojust.com and biojust.com.

