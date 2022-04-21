Neurocare’s mission is to provide the best healthcare to our patients through compassion, dedication, research, and medical education.

EXPERTISE – Improving people’s health through an inter-disciplinary collaborative structure.

Neurocare of Louisiana is responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of common and rare diseases of brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles.

​We are composed of highly trained specialists to ensure that our patients’ journeys are as smooth and comfortable as possible.

PROCEDURES – Discover our medical procedures.

​Our attitude to our services is that only the best should be expected – and that goes for the medical procedures as well as their wellness treatments.

Procedures and treatments that we provide include:

EEG and LTM EEG with video monitoring

Nerve conduction & EMG

Transcranial Doppler

Carotid Ultrasound

Echocardiogram

Venous Doppler

Botox for Migraine and Spasticity

Occipital nerve block

About our Specialists

Neurocare of the South is located at 648 Crestwood Blvd in Covington.

For more information and to schedule an appointment call 985-205-8850 or visit neurocareofthesouth.com

