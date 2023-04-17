McKenzie, Your Tree Service, provides experienced tree removal and trimming services as well as landscaping, fencing and exterior renovations. When southeast Louisiana experiences severe weather, storms and hurricanes, trees take the hit.

Our Storm Damage and Emergency Services include professional clean-up, removal of downed trees and broken branches, and gutter cleaning. Other landscaping services include dirt spreading and sod placement. We also provide complete exterior renovations such as roofing, siding, and exterior painting.

McKenzie, Your Tree Service is a local, experienced, family-owned and operated business. The McKenzie family of John Jr., James and Patricia are life-long residents of Metairie and are proud graduates of Archbishop Rummel High School, Archbishop Chapelle High School and Loyola University.

​We have established relationships, in our 30 years of tree experience, with many organizations as well as many homeowners in the Greater New Orleans Area.

​McKenzie, Your Tree Service:

A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau

Fully Licensed and Insured, including Worker’s Compensation and Liability.

Arborist on Staff.

Family Owners Oversee all Work Operations.

HDLC Specialist on Staff.

Listed as an Approved Tree Service Company for the New Orleans and Jefferson Parish Parkway Commissions.

Emergency Services and Professional Clean-up .

Storm Damage and Clean-up Experience.

Proud Military Family, Active Military Discounts Given.

​Customer Discounts for Veterans, Policeman, Fireman, Senior Citizens, and Repeat Customers.

To schedule a free estimate call (504) 456-1300 or visit mckenzietreeservice.com.

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory