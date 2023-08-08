At La Bella Vita Laser & Vein Center we are here to address a variety of vein related problem in a safe and caring environment. Our center assists patients throughout the Northshore area, as well as the greater New Orleans metropolitan region (and beyond). We strive to provide our patients with the most advanced treatment methods available while maintaining an environment that treats each patient as an individual. We understand that every situation is unique, which is why we work to create an individualized treatment plan for each patient we treat.

Our vein clinic provides treatment for an array of vein related issues. From the tiniest case of spider veins to the most debilitating complications of chronic venous insufficiency, our highly educated and experienced staff can provide the assistance you need. What’s more, we provide this in a fast and virtually pain-free manner, allowing you to stay comfortable and return to your daily life as quickly as possible. We also offer a number of non-surgical aesthetic procedures, including hair removal, facial fillers, skin rejuvenation, and BOTOX Cosmetic.

La Bella Vita Laser & Vein Center is led by Dr. Randall S. Juleff, a board certified cardiovascular surgeon. Dr. Juleff brings a combination of experience, precise skill, and compassionate, friendly care, allowing him to relieve patients of the discomfort and risks of chronic venous disease. He and the rest of our highly trained staff are here to evaluate your condition, develop a plan to help you achieve your needs and goals, and answer any questions you may have along the way.

As one of the best New Orleans vein treatment centers, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care possible. We’d love to speak with you further about what our center can do for you: contact us today to learn more.

Call one of our two La Bella Vita locations:

Metairie 504-836-6000

Mandeville 985-892-2950

Visit labellavitavein.com for more information.

