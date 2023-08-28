Healthy Avenues Medical Group is a behavioral health facility providing patient centered and evidence-based treatment services for both adolescents and adults. Our goal is to both serve patients and be a resource within the community.
Our team of professionals continually strive to provide excellent patient care, by creating an environment that is inviting and comfortable, which in turn helps patients to live and pursue healthier lives.
We offer specialized substance use disorder programs, for Adolescents and Adults, by pairing psychiatric medication management and counseling services as part of a holistic treatment and care plan.
Services provided:
- Play Therapy
- Adolescent Therapy
- Adult Therapy
- Eating Disorder Therapy
- Depression Therapy
- Medication Management
- Care Management
- Psychiatric Evaluations
- Adolescent Psychiatry
- ADD/ADHD Therapy
- Substance Abuse Counseling
- Substance Use Education
- Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling
- Addiction Counseling
- Crisis Intervention
Healthy Avenues Medical Group
3303 Tulane Ave., Bldg 1, New Orleans LA 70119
