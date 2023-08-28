Healthy Avenues Medical Group is a behavioral health facility providing patient centered and evidence-based treatment services for both adolescents and adults. Our goal is to both serve patients and be a resource within the community.

Our team of professionals continually strive to provide excellent patient care, by creating an environment that is inviting and comfortable, which in turn helps patients to live and pursue healthier lives.

We offer specialized substance use disorder programs, for Adolescents and Adults, by pairing psychiatric medication management and counseling services as part of a holistic treatment and care plan.

Services provided:

Play Therapy

Adolescent Therapy

Adult Therapy

Eating Disorder Therapy

Depression Therapy Medication Management

Care Management

Psychiatric Evaluations

Adolescent Psychiatry

ADD/ADHD Therapy Substance Abuse Counseling

Substance Use Education

Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling

Addiction Counseling

Crisis Intervention

Healthy Avenues Medical Group

3303 Tulane Ave., Bldg 1, New Orleans LA 70119

