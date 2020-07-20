First Touch Photos Christmas

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
Your Local Election Headquarters
Tracking the Tropics
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Wrestler hoping to represent Guam in Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Search underway for escaped suspect near Westbank Expy. and Dolhonde St.
Police: Shots fired on Las Vegas Strip, no arrests made
Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Emergency Rental Assistance suspended.
Video
Top Stories
Nation-wide strike expected today.
Video
Top Stories
Tigerland officer involved shooting; K-9 injured and one dead.
Video
NAACP says, “enough is enough,” about D.A. not charging officers in death of suspect.
Video
DENIED: Efforts to unseal Tom Benson’s records.
Video
UPDATE: Hard Rock Hotel Demo
Video
Twist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Cat Crook: “Cat burglar” stealing neighbors clothes & laundry
Video
Top Stories
Got grill? Here’s how a BBQ guru goes for it on the Fourth
Video
Top Stories
Serving since 1856, now where is Tujague’s Restaurant moving?
Video
Bad times are good for this guy’s business
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
NFL Draft
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Pelicans announce broadcast schedule for scrimmages
Top Stories
Rahm’s wild day ends with Memorial win and No. 1 ranking
Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns
Additions of Lange & Hess give LSU 16 Tigers in MLB Player Pools
5 more MLB players positive for COVID, raising total to 80
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Community
Help the Community
WGNO Forward: Race in Our City
God Bless Louisiana
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
First Touch Photos Christmas
NOLA Marketplace
Posted:
Jul 20, 2020 / 11:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2020 / 11:43 AM CDT
First Touch Photos Christmas – Photos with Santa
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Search underway for escaped suspect near Westbank Expy. and Dolhonde St.
Inmate charged with rape of Elayn Hunt Correctional Officer
Meet the elite group who will remove the bodies from the Hard Rock Hotel
Video
Do you know this woman? She might have information about a Fifth District Homicide
Free COVID-19 testing this week in Kenner, Mandeville, Abita Springs, Gretna, and New Orleans
Latest COVID-19 update: 3,116 new cases, 34 additional deaths since Friday
‘An Open Letter to NOLA’ from Gris-Gris Chef, Eric Cook
Latest News
Exclusive Area 51 photographs show rarely seen angles of secret base
Video
Wrestler hoping to represent Guam in Tokyo Olympics
Video
Search underway for escaped suspect near Westbank Expy. and Dolhonde St.
Police: Shots fired on Las Vegas Strip, no arrests made
Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
More News