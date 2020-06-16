DePaul Community Health Centers

Compassionate, personalized care has a new name Daughters of Charity Health Centers is now DePaul Community Health Centers! See us for high-quality health care for all, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable.

The Daughters of Charity have provided access to high-quality, compassionate health care to greater New Orleans residents for 180 years.

The organization’s 10 health care centers are conveniently located in Bywater/Ninth Ward, Carrollton, Metairie, New Orleans East, Gentilly, Algiers, Desire, Kenner, Prytania, and Gretna offering primary and preventive health services to all—with special attention to the uninsured and underinsured.

Products

Primary and preventive health services for children, adults and seniors

Dental

Behavioral health

Pharmacy

Optometry

Podiatry

Women’s health

Neighborhood Health Partnership (NHP)

Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

For more information and to schedule an appointment call 504-207-3060 or visit DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.com

10 Area Locations

DePaul Community Health Centers – Algiers

3215 General Meyer Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70114

DePaul Community Health Centers – Carrollton

3201 S. Carrollton Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70118

DePaul Community Health Centers – Gentilly

100 Warrington Dr.

New Orleans, LA 70122

DePaul Community Health Centers – Gretna

1301 Whitney Ave.

Gretna, LA 70056

DePaul Community Health Centers – Higgins

3303 Higgins Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70126

DePaul Community Health Centers – Kenner

3715 Williams Blvd., Suite 220

Kenner, LA 70065

DePaul Community Health Centers – Metairie

111 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70001

DePaul Community Health Centers – N.O. East

5630 Read Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70127

DePaul Community Health Centers – Prytania (Pediatrics only)

3600 Prytania St.

New Orleans, LA 70115

DePaul Community Health Centers – St. Cecilia

1030 Lesseps St.

New Orleans, LA 70117

