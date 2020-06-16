DePaul Community Health Centers
Compassionate, personalized care has a new name Daughters of Charity Health Centers is now DePaul Community Health Centers! See us for high-quality health care for all, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable.
The Daughters of Charity have provided access to high-quality, compassionate health care to greater New Orleans residents for 180 years.
The organization’s 10 health care centers are conveniently located in Bywater/Ninth Ward, Carrollton, Metairie, New Orleans East, Gentilly, Algiers, Desire, Kenner, Prytania, and Gretna offering primary and preventive health services to all—with special attention to the uninsured and underinsured.
Products
Primary and preventive health services for children, adults and seniors
Dental
Behavioral health
Pharmacy
Optometry
Podiatry
Women’s health
Neighborhood Health Partnership (NHP)
Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
For more information and to schedule an appointment call 504-207-3060 or visit DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.com
10 Area Locations
DePaul Community Health Centers – Algiers
3215 General Meyer Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70114
DePaul Community Health Centers – Carrollton
3201 S. Carrollton Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70118
DePaul Community Health Centers – Gentilly
100 Warrington Dr.
New Orleans, LA 70122
DePaul Community Health Centers – Gretna
1301 Whitney Ave.
Gretna, LA 70056
DePaul Community Health Centers – Higgins
3303 Higgins Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70126
DePaul Community Health Centers – Kenner
3715 Williams Blvd., Suite 220
Kenner, LA 70065
DePaul Community Health Centers – Metairie
111 N. Causeway Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70001
DePaul Community Health Centers – N.O. East
5630 Read Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70127
DePaul Community Health Centers – Prytania (Pediatrics only)
3600 Prytania St.
New Orleans, LA 70115
DePaul Community Health Centers – St. Cecilia
1030 Lesseps St.
New Orleans, LA 70117
Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory