DePaul Community Health Centers

NOLA Marketplace
Posted: / Updated:

DePaul Community Health Centers

Compassionate, personalized care has a new name Daughters of Charity Health Centers is now DePaul Community Health Centers! See us for high-quality health care for all, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable.

The Daughters of Charity have provided access to high-quality, compassionate health care to greater New Orleans residents for 180 years.

The organization’s 10 health care centers are conveniently located in Bywater/Ninth Ward, Carrollton, Metairie, New Orleans East, Gentilly, Algiers, Desire, Kenner, Prytania, and Gretna offering primary and preventive health services to all—with special attention to the uninsured and underinsured.

Products

Primary and preventive health services for children, adults and seniors
Dental
Behavioral health
Pharmacy
Optometry
Podiatry
Women’s health
Neighborhood Health Partnership (NHP)
Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

For more information and to schedule an appointment call 504-207-3060 or visit DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.com

10 Area Locations

DePaul Community Health Centers – Algiers
3215 General Meyer Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70114

DePaul Community Health Centers – Carrollton
3201 S. Carrollton Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70118

DePaul Community Health Centers – Gentilly
100 Warrington Dr.
New Orleans, LA 70122

DePaul Community Health Centers – Gretna
1301 Whitney Ave.
Gretna, LA 70056

DePaul Community Health Centers – Higgins
3303 Higgins Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70126

DePaul Community Health Centers – Kenner
3715 Williams Blvd., Suite 220
Kenner, LA 70065

DePaul Community Health Centers – Metairie
111 N. Causeway Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70001

DePaul Community Health Centers – N.O. East
5630 Read Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70127

DePaul Community Health Centers – Prytania (Pediatrics only)
3600 Prytania St.
New Orleans, LA 70115

DePaul Community Health Centers – St. Cecilia
1030 Lesseps St.
New Orleans, LA 70117

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News