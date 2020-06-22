Bayou Country Children’s Museum is the Children’s Museum with a Cajun Twist!

At the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, children will learn as they play on a full-size sugarcane harvester, spot waterfowl from a duck blind, toss beads from a Mardi Gras float, climb aboard a shrimp boat and a 2-story oil platform, and even experience a severe weather simulation and fire simulation in Safety-ville and so much more!

For updated visiting hours and more information on camps and activities visit the museum website: bayoucountrychildrensmuseum.org

Bayou Country Children’s Museum is located at 211 Rue Betancourt, Thibodaux, LA 70301