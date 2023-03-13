Where We Care Like Family



Audubon Care Homes was founded with one goal in mind: to create Residential Assisted Living & Memory Care Homes in New Orleans that care for the elderly by providing them with the highest quality of living.

Our mission is to provide seniors with care that makes them feel valued, supported and empowered. Having seen how truly home-like memory care benefitted our own beloved family member, allowing other families to experience that same level of memory care at our assisted living facilities became our ultimate calling.

Our residential assisted living homes in Metairie help seniors receive assistance with activities of daily living beyond what family caregivers are able to provide. With a higher caregiver-to-resident ratio compared to a typical nursing home, we ensure attentive and specialized care to meet each resident’s specific needs. Our caregivers are trained to serve residents at our Residential Assisted Living & Memory Care Homes with Alzheimer’s and related dementia care needs.

To schedule a tour or for more information visit auduboncarehomes.com or call 504-290-1717.

