For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $64. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $11 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Courses included:

Grand Ridge Golf Course-Luling

Since its inception in 1967, Grand Ridge Country Club (formerly Willowdale CC) has been a major part of the Westbank of St. Charles Parish. Grand Ridge offers its members and neighbors a place to enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed setting with a breathtaking view. Whether you are looking to play a round of golf at our beautiful 18 hole course, relax at our newly remodeled Olympic size swimming pool, hang out at our bar or enjoy a lunch or dinner at our first class restaurant, you are always welcome at Grand Ridge!

Four demanding par 5’s highlight the beautiful Grand Ridge Golf Course. The signature 15th hole plays over water off the tee, and golfers negotiating the slight dogleg left can reward themselves with birdie possibilities.

Loft 18– Metairie



Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Pinewood Country Club-Slidell



Located in Slidell. Built in 1963, this Bill Bergin course is lined with beautiful trees and the greens play fast on this 18-hole 6,405 yard challenge.

Riverlands Golf & Country Club-LaPlace



Established in 1961, Riverlands was developed as a recreation area for local families who enjoyed Golf. It has held up through generations of families who all enjoy the casual atmosphere of a golf and country club. Throughout Riverlands’ constant development they have added an Olympic size swimming pool and a FootGolf course for its members and guests to enjoy.

Stonebridge Golf Club of New Orleans-Gretna



Uniquely New Orleans – Minutes from Downtown

Often characterized as the BEST VALUE on the West Bank, Stonebridge Golf Club showcases everything to love about golf in New Orleans. A links-style layout and five sets of tees allows players of all skill levels to find the golf experience that they enjoy!

Timberlane Golf and Recreation-Gretna



Timberlane Golf & Recreation first opened its doors in 1959 and immediately became the first private country club on the Westbank. Timberlane is known as being one of the most difficult courses designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Timberlane still holds the traditional values from when the course was developed and now operates under the Board of Commissioners of and is owned by the Timberlane Neighborhood Improvement and Beautification District.

Timberlane Golf & Recreation offers many amenities to its members and guests. Along with a beautiful par 72 golf course, Timberlane offers two sand volleyball courts, two regulation sized tennis courts, a large Olympic-size swimming pool, and an overall fantastic dining experience with Café Hope, who operates the food & beverage program at the Club. Timberlane is a family oriented country club which offers several social events for members during the year including the Not-So-Haunted Hayride and the Kentucky Derby which are two of the club’s signature events.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course.

Tee Time required with 72-hour pre-book.

Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play.

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends at all courses (Loft 18 restriction times are separate)

Loft 18 RESTRICTIONS: not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close and limit of one-hour bay reservation per day per user.

Cannot combine hours or cards. Subsequent hours are subject to current rates.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2024

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.