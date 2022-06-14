METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) — Loft18

Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Address 3128 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70001

Phone Number 504-827-1059

Website

For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $57. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $10 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Limit 1 card per household.Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2023.

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR ULTIMATE NOLA GOLF EXPERIENCE CARD

