LULING, LA (WGNO) — Grand Ridge Golf Club

Since its inception in 1967, Grand Ridge Country Club (formerly Willowdale CC) has been a major part of the Westbank of St. Charles Parish. Grand Ridge offers its members and neighbors a place to enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed setting with a breathtaking view. Whether you are looking to play a round of golf at our beautiful 18 hole course, relax at our newly remodeled Olympic size swimming pool, hang out at our bar or enjoy a lunch or dinner at our first class restaurant, you are always welcome at Grand Ridge!

Four demanding par 5’s highlight the beautiful Grand Ridge Golf Course. The signature 15th hole plays over water off the tee, and golfers negotiating the slight dogleg left can reward themselves with birdie possibilities.

Address 500 Willowdale Boulevard Lulilng, LA 70070

Phone Number 985-308-1640

Website

For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $57. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $10 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Limit 1 card per household.Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2023.

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR ULTIMATE NOLA GOLF EXPERIENCE CARD

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.