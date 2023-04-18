Zurich Golf Classic

AVONDALE, LA (WGNO) — “Experience golf like never before. Watch the world’s best golfers up close! It’s great golf, great food & drinks right on the course, live music and fun! Now that’s a party New Orleans style.” – zurichgolfclassic.com

April 17-23, 2023

Address TPC Louisiana 11001 Lapalco Blvd, Avondale, LA 70094

Schedule of Events

Tickets Free Admission for Today Wednesday-Sunday: $40.00/day Click here for more ticket options.

Tournament Policies

Benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation

