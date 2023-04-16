JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Drivers can expect some road closures throughout the week as golfers make their way to the city.

Starting April 17th at a.m. to April 23rd until 7p.m., Lapalco Boulevard between US 90 and Segnette and Nicolle Boulevard will be under a modified traffic plan due to the Zurich Classic.

Westbound lanes will be closed to traffic, while the eastbound lanes will accommodate two-way traffic.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternative routes.

