NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A celebration fit for a queen!

As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year’s Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.

“Oh, where do I begin? It has simply been amazing from the entrance into the airport all the way to now, the band, the revelry, the members are out, our families are here,” Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears said.

Christy was chosen by none other than her husband, King Zulu-Elect Nick Spears.

“Of course, he made the right choice, and when I was thinking about it and trying to decide how I would take it all in and what these moments would mean to me, I just felt overwhelmed,” Christy said. “It was just an exciting feeling. I’m very grateful and humble.”

Because of the work Zulu members accomplish in the community, reigning as queen is no small feat. It comes with a full schedule of public service and appearances.

“This season, throughout the Carnival season, we’ll be visiting elementary schools, nursing homes, different facilities to make sure that the community’s aware of the good work that the organization is doing,” Christy said.

The Zulu king says he would not have been elected king if it had not been for the support of his wife, the queen.

“Like she said, I had no choice,” King Zulu-Elect Nick Spears laughed. “But in all seriousness, I’m so proud to share this moment with no better person than I could ever think of than my beautiful wife, so well-deserved, honey. Love you. We just want to enjoy the journey and the memories.”

The Zulu parade rolls Mardi Gras Day at 8 a.m.