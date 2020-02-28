Zulu, a Ball Python, visited from the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Recycling Mardi Gras Beads
The Audubon Institute is partnering with ARC of New Orleans to collect Mardi Gras beads for recycling. The Audubon Zoo, Aquarium of the Americas, and the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will all have receptacles for bead recycling.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
“This two-day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local jazz, rhythm & blues, and gospel artists on the Zoo’s Capital One Bank Stage. Soul Fest presented by AARP is an iconic event infusing the joyful culture of New Orleans while creating a connection with the natural world.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 8, 2020
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine Street
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Admission
- Included with Zoo admission
- Complimentary for Audubon members
- Entertainment
Saturday
10:30am – 11:10am: John F. Kennedy Band
11:35am – 12:25pm: Lisa Amos and The One Night Stand Band
12:50pm – 1:40pm: Chuckie C & Friends
2:05pm – 2:55pm: The New Orleans Horns Show and Dance Band
3:20pm – 4:20pm: Tara Alexander
4:45pm – 5:50pm: Sierra Green & The Soul Machine
- Sunday
- 10:30am – 11:10am: Jesse McBride & Generation Alpha
- 11:35am – 12:25pm: Tereasa B. & N’Style
- 12:50pm – 1:40pm: Jessica Harvey & The Difference
- 2:05pm – 2:55pm: African America First Icon Tribute
- 3:20pm – 4:20pm: Nayo Jones Experience
- 4:40pm – 5:50pm: Casmé
Click here for more information about Soul Fest.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________
“Audubon offers exciting opportunities for youth groups to experience our facilities like so few do – Camping after dark!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Nature After Dark – Nature Center
- “Set up camp and get ready for a fun-filled night with engaging hands-on activities for you and your children, program animal encounters, a campfire with ‘smores, and a nighttime tour. You’ll need your zzz’s before waking up with the animals! A light breakfast will be provided before a morning tour. Registration fee includes fireside snack and continental breakfast. Guests must provide their own tents and dinner.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Dates
- Saturday, March 14 at 6pm through Sunday, March 15 at 9am
- Saturday, April 4 at 6pm through Sunday, April 5 at 9am
- Audubon Nature Center
- 11000 Lake Forest Boulevard
- New Orleans, LA 70127
- Admission
- Member adult/child pair $100, additional participant $50
- Non-member adult/child pair $110, additional participant $55
- Children ages 3 and younger are free.
- Sample Schedule
- 6:00pm – Families arrive and set-up their “camp” in the Nature Center exhibit hall or classrooms
- 7:00pm – Evening activities begin including animal adventures, biofact times, campfire with s’mores, and a night hike on the Nature Center boardwalks.
- 10:00pm – Lights out
- 7:00am – Continental breakfast
- 8:00am – Morning hike on boardwalks
- 9:00am – Group departs from the Nature Center
- Note: There must be at least a 1:3 adult/child ratio. This program is not designed for adults without children.
- Safari After Dark – Audubon Zoo
- “The wildest family overnight adventures in town! Set up camp and get ready for a fun-filled night with engaging hands-on activities for you and your children, program animal encounters, a campfire with ‘smores, and a nighttime tour. You’ll need your zzz’s before waking up with the animals! A light breakfast will be provided before a morning tour. Registration fee includes fireside snack and continental breakfast. Guests must provide their own tents and dinner.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Dates
- Saturday, March 21 at 6pm through Sunday, March 22 at 9am
- Saturday, April 18 at 6pm through Sunday, April 19 at 9am
- Saturday, May 16 at 6pm through Sunday, May 17 at 9am
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine Street
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Admission
- Member adult/child pair $100, additional participant $50
- Non-member adult/child pair $110, additional participant $55
- Children ages 3 and younger are free.
- Sample Schedule
- 6:00pm – Families arrive and set-up their “camp” in the in the education yard
- 7:00pm – Evening activities begin including animal adventures, biofact times, campfire with s’mores, and a night hike through the Zoo.
- 10:00pm – Lights out
- 7:00am – Continental breakfast
- 8:00am – Morning hike through the Zoo
- 9:00am – Group departs from the Zoo
- Note: There must be at least a 1:3 adult/child ratio. This program is not designed for adults without children.
Click here for more information about the Family Overnight Programs.