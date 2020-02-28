Zulu, a Ball Python, visited from the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Recycling Mardi Gras Beads

The Audubon Institute is partnering with ARC of New Orleans to collect Mardi Gras beads for recycling. The Audubon Zoo, Aquarium of the Americas, and the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will all have receptacles for bead recycling.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Soul Fest presented by AARP

“This two-day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local jazz, rhythm & blues, and gospel artists on the Zoo’s Capital One Bank Stage. Soul Fest presented by AARP is an iconic event infusing the joyful culture of New Orleans while creating a connection with the natural world.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 8, 2020

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70118

10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission Included with Zoo admission Complimentary for Audubon members

Entertainment Saturday 10:30am – 11:10am: John F. Kennedy Band 11:35am – 12:25pm: Lisa Amos and The One Night Stand Band 12:50pm – 1:40pm: Chuckie C & Friends 2:05pm – 2:55pm: The New Orleans Horns Show and Dance Band 3:20pm – 4:20pm: Tara Alexander 4:45pm – 5:50pm: Sierra Green & The Soul Machine Sunday 10:30am – 11:10am: Jesse McBride & Generation Alpha 11:35am – 12:25pm: Tereasa B. & N’Style 12:50pm – 1:40pm: Jessica Harvey & The Difference 2:05pm – 2:55pm: African America First Icon Tribute 3:20pm – 4:20pm: Nayo Jones Experience 4:40pm – 5:50pm: Casmé



Click here for more information about Soul Fest.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Family Overnight Programs

“Audubon offers exciting opportunities for youth groups to experience our facilities like so few do – Camping after dark!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Nature After Dark – Nature Center “Set up camp and get ready for a fun-filled night with engaging hands-on activities for you and your children, program animal encounters, a campfire with ‘smores, and a nighttime tour. You’ll need your zzz’s before waking up with the animals! A light breakfast will be provided before a morning tour. Registration fee includes fireside snack and continental breakfast. Guests must provide their own tents and dinner.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org Dates

Audubon Nature Center

11000 Lake Forest Boulevard New Orleans, LA 70127 Admission Member adult/child pair $100, additional participant $50 Non-member adult/child pair $110, additional participant $55 Children ages 3 and younger are free. Sample Schedule 6:00pm – Families arrive and set-up their “camp” in the Nature Center exhibit hall or classrooms 7:00pm – Evening activities begin including animal adventures, biofact times, campfire with s’mores, and a night hike on the Nature Center boardwalks. 10:00pm – Lights out 7:00am – Continental breakfast 8:00am – Morning hike on boardwalks 9:00am – Group departs from the Nature Center Note: There must be at least a 1:3 adult/child ratio. This program is not designed for adults without children.

Safari After Dark – Audubon Zoo

“The wildest family overnight adventures in town! Set up camp and get ready for a fun-filled night with engaging hands-on activities for you and your children, program animal encounters, a campfire with ‘smores, and a nighttime tour. You’ll need your zzz’s before waking up with the animals! A light breakfast will be provided before a morning tour. Registration fee includes fireside snack and continental breakfast. Guests must provide their own tents and dinner.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org Dates

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70118 Admission Member adult/child pair $100, additional participant $50 Non-member adult/child pair $110, additional participant $55 Children ages 3 and younger are free. Sample Schedule 6:00pm – Families arrive and set-up their “camp” in the in the education yard 7:00pm – Evening activities begin including animal adventures, biofact times, campfire with s’mores, and a night hike through the Zoo. 10:00pm – Lights out 7:00am – Continental breakfast 8:00am – Morning hike through the Zoo 9:00am – Group departs from the Zoo Note: There must be at least a 1:3 adult/child ratio. This program is not designed for adults without children.



Click here for more information about the Family Overnight Programs.