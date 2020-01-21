Zion on debut: It is finally here

Three months to the day after he was supposed to make his NBA debut, Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson, will, finally.

Zion and the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. Williamson had knee surgery for a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee in October. What has followed is intense rehab, that lasted much longer than the first prescribed six to eight weeks.

Williamson said he expects a great reception from Pelicans fans, who have waited patiently for his debut.

Williamson, the college basketball player of the year in 2019, said his NBA debut might be bigger.

Williamson said it will take time to adapt to the NBA game, but not long.

"I think there will be a learning curve, but we are pros, we'll adapt after a game or two." Zion Williamson/Pelicans rookie forward/NBA first pick.



Tip off for Spurs vs Pelicans is 7:00 pm.