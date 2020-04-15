Zachary teachers raise money to feed frontline heroes

ZACHARY, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – This time last year, Chloe Mccleary and Annie Freeman were inside a classroom at Zachary High School teaching.

“This is tough time not being able to see our kids,” Mccleary says.

When COVID-19 shut down campus, they didn’t get the chance to say goodbye.

“The thought of not being able to go back even after this to say goodbye and bring in summer has been tricky.”

Freeman and Mccleary see their students on zoom for lessons, but after that there hasn’t been much contact. Freeman says not seeing her kids left behind a void. So she and Mccleary got creative to fill it.

So they started the Feed the Workers Campaign. The idea is to keep local restaurants in business and keep first responders fed during the outbreak. Every Wednesday, the two teachers find a restaurant to cook and deliver the food to a hospital, fire department or police station.

But feeding an entire work force doesn’t come cheap. Freeman and Mccleary rely on community dollars to pay for the food. The initial goal was to get $400 dollars in donations, but now that number is up to $4,000 dollars.

It may not be school work, but to Freeman and Mccleary it’s the least they can do to give back.

The “Feed the workers” campaign serves food every Wednesday. If you’d like to donate head to the feed the workers Facebook page and click the link.