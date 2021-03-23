Zachary PD arrests alleged drug distributor near Home Depot

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Levi Deville is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison facing multiple charges relating to narcotics.

According to the Zachary Police Department, “detectives with ZPD Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on LA Hwy 64 near Home Depot.”

After making contact with the Deville, detectives noticed a large amount of drugs inside the vehicle.

These drugs were seen in plain view:

108 Individual Dosage Units of Oxycodone

1 Individual Dosage Unit of Adderall

9 Individual Dosage Units of Legend drugs

ZPD says, “all these pills were found contained in pill bottles which were not labeled.”

Deville was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison over the weekend and is facing these charges:

