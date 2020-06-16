You’re Invited: The Historic New Orleans Collection museum is welcoming guests to their courtyards.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- After being closed for months due to the pandemic, The Historic New Orleans Collection is opening back up and introducing a new experience for visitors and locals.

“For those of us who live here and love the city, this is where it all started,” said Teresa Devlin, Marketing Manager for The Historic New Orleans Collection.

Now open, The Historic New Orleans Collection is opening the gates to the courtyard.

“Our research is showing that people are more comfortable right now with outdoor experiences,” shared Devlin.

So, they’re giving the people what they want and going beyond the walls of the museum, taking the experiences outdoors.

“We have stared by introducing a new courtyard experience. We are taking a lot of the content that had been inside our galleries and bring them outside,” described Devlin.

In each one of the courtyards, you’ll find different panels that have the art and history of the French Quarter. All you have to do, is step up to take a closer a look.

“The French Quarter is the oldest part of New Orleans and as our executive director says, ‘It is the original artifact of the city of the street grid.'”

With very few tourists in the city right now, its the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and play tourist in your own back yard. Experience the four informative outdoor courtyards or take a self-guided tour using the French Quarter tours app.

“It allows you to explore the neighborhood from your iPhone or Android but, then there is also right themed walking tours that will give you GPS point by point directions and identifies bootable sites.”

Ready to take a stroll? Both the courtyard experiences—-and the app are free and available to the public.