BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While staycations are known for being eco-friendly and putting less pressure on the family budget, there comes a time when people just really need a change of scenery.

Fortunately, a quick trip away from home is possible

This summer, families in Baton Rouge can make the escape to vacation-friendly and budget-friendly spots that aren’t so far away they’d wreak havoc on a dwindling bank account.

One of the five locations below may be just the place for a Baton Rouge family to spend a long weekend:

St. Francisville, Louisiana

Travel Time: 34 min (31.3 mi) via US-61 N

Average Local Gas Price: $4.49 per gallon

Things to do: Meander your way through picturesque scenery in the gardens at Afton Villa and tour the historic Rosedown Plantation before breaking for lunch at Magnolia Cafe or The Frances Southern Table & Bar. Tourists might also want to visit West Feliciana Historical Museum and Woodriff Falls.

Natchez, Mississippi

Travel Time: 1 hr 33 min (90.8 mi) via US-61 N

Average Local Gas Price: $4.49 per gallon

Things to do: Lovers of history can explore a landmark antebellum octagonal mansion called Longwood, and get lost in the history of one of the most opulent antebellum mansions in the region, Stanton Hall. For less thinking and more fun, the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel offers live music, games, and dining.

Mobile, Alabama

Travel Time: 3 hr 27 min (201.3 mi) via I-12 E and I-10 E

Average Local Gas Price: $4.61 per gallon

Things to do: Visit the Battleship U.S.S. Alabama, and take a stroll down Dauphin Street. Be sure to check out the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center before watching the sunset along the banks of Mobile Bay. If you want to enjoy a good meal at a restaurant that specializes in Southern classics, try Dumbwaiter Restaurant.

Houston, Texas

Travel Time: 3 hr 57 min (268.0 mi) via I-10 W

Average Local Gas Price: $4.66 per gallon

Things to do: There are countless events and landmark locations that Houston’s visitors can enjoy. To name a few, fans of art would do well to stop by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, while families may enjoy the Houston Zoo and NASA’s Space Center Houston. When it comes to dining, there are a slew of options to consider including Barbecue Inn, Backstreet Cafe, and Brennan’s of Houston.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Travel Time: 6 hr 34 min (417.7 mi) via I-49 N

Average Local Gas Price: $4.49 per gallon

Things to do: Begin your visit with a leisurely stroll through Garvan Woodland Gardens to take in its 210-acre botanical and woodland gardens. Make your way to Bathhouse Row for an unforgettable tour before taking to the great outdoors and enjoying the majestic scenery along Lake Catherine State Park‘s routes. For a great meal, visit Via Roma Italian Cafe or The Porterhouse.

