Young LSU team persevering through adverse 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU played 26 freshmen and sophomores in the Tigers’ upset win against No. 6 Florida, and the young players’ success at the Swamp will elevate the program going forward.

“I see a lot of grit, a lot of heart from a lot of them. Just seeing those young guys step up, something that really brings brightness to the future for LSU,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.

“To get them on the field, and see them not only playing but making plays and going on the road and beating a top 10 team, that’s very promising for the future,” senior center Liam Shanahan added.

The veteran players praising the younger Tigers may not return next season. Both Shanahan and Cox, as well as junior guard Ed Ingram, did not give definitive answers on if they’d return next season, but senior safety JaCoby Stevens confirmed Saturday’s game against Ole Miss will be his last as a Tiger. Stevens did have a message for the young players he’ll leave behind.

“Just patience and hard work. Coming here as a high recruit and not playing and changing positions and not having success early, it forced me to be patient, and it forced me to keep my head down and put in the work to get good enough to even get on the field at LSU. When I got that opportunity, I made something of it, and I just didn’t look back,” Stevens said.

