‘You Night’ cancer survivor runway show is virtual for 2020

JEFFERSON PARISH– “You Night” Empowering Events is a program for woman battling cancer. It gives them the opportunity to go through 6 months of programs, retreats, and to feel the support, love, and understanding of others facing what they are facing.

At the end of the six months, there is a cancer survivor runway fashion show in front of their families, doctors, and nurses to show off their beauty and strength.

2020 looks a lot different because of Covid-19, so the show must go on, but virtually! The “You Night” cancer survivor runway show was taped this year. The women walked down the stage in front of only a few family members at the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center. Everyone will be able to tune in virtually for 3 shows on November 6th through November 8th. To get tickets, click HERE.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez and Peyton LoCicero will emcee the virtual festivities.