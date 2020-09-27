‘You Night’ cancer survivor runway show is virtual for 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON PARISH– “You Night” Empowering Events is a program for woman battling cancer. It gives them the opportunity to go through 6 months of programs, retreats, and to feel the support, love, and understanding of others facing what they are facing.

At the end of the six months, there is a cancer survivor runway fashion show in front of their families, doctors, and nurses to show off their beauty and strength.

2020 looks a lot different because of Covid-19, so the show must go on, but virtually! The “You Night” cancer survivor runway show was taped this year. The women walked down the stage in front of only a few family members at the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center. Everyone will be able to tune in virtually for 3 shows on November 6th through November 8th. To get tickets, click HERE.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez and Peyton LoCicero will emcee the virtual festivities.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News