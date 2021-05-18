You can now get your shot while you shop at Lakeside mall

METAIRIE, La.– Ochsner Health is doing something unique—trying to get teens vaccinated with a pop-up vaccination site at Lakeside Mall.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez explains how they are hoping this will make it easier for teens and their families to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

As you’re taking a stroll through Lakeside Mall, now you can add getting a COVID-19 vaccine to your shopping list.

“We are trying to create access, remove all barriers,” Kiana Terrell with Ochsner Health said.

Ochsner has set up shop in the former Naturalizer store inside the mall. They’re hoping to reach especially teens and their families who hang out at the mall.

“It makes it much easier. It looks like a regular store. Teens are in the mall with their friends and now they can get a vaccine, the only thing is they do need parental consent to get a vaccine,” Terrell said.

19-year old Dejanae Jordan said, ” It is really convenient for me and my little brother because we work here.

17-year old Damielle Jordan said, “It is a big step, now everyone can get vaccinated if they need to.”

Getting the shot is the right thing for 16-year old Daryl John Payne.

“I’m slightly nervous. I’m not a big fan of needles,” he said.

Pushing his nerves aside—he knows it is necessary.

“I was hoping I could see my cousin this year so getting this shot is very important,” Payne said.

His mother, April Payne said, “I’m glad his family means this much to him that he’s willing to protect them.”

Terrell with Ochsner said, “We are super excited that we are able to be here and make it convenient for them. There’s really no excuse why they can’t get it. We are here for them.”

This vaccine site is located where the Naturalizer store used to be. Head into the entrance near the Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware, not too far from the Food Court.

This vaccine site is open seven days a week from 11 am to 7 pm, during regular mall hours.

Appointments are not necessary, but they are recommended. Walk-ins are welcome.

12-15 year olds are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.