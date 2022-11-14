Culinary students graduate with delicious honors. And jobs.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When you’re a student in cooking school.

In New Orleans, the city that sizzles across the solar system when it comes to anything anybody would want to eat.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to see how these students study for the final exam.

On this field of food dreams, the culinary coach is Chef Steven McIntyre/

Here’s who’s playing on his team.

Jeremiah Dixon.

Dale Rivas.

Chad Sabatier.

And Richard Toth.

They’re all about to graduate from NOCHI, the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute.

It’s the school that puts chefs in kitchens around town.

And across the country.

This final exam.

That’s the test they’re slicing and dicing for.

It’s a pop-up cafe.

A food hall.

You can find the menu right here.

Like a highfalutin fancy kind of food court.

Kind of like the food courts at the mall.

But without the mall.