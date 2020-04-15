You can cancel school, but not the spirit of the Class of 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The coronavirus cut short their best year.
The Class of 2020 had to stop classes.
Stop almost everything because of the coronavirus crisis.
But you can’t stop the spirit.
At Sophie B. Wright School, teachers and school leaders load themselves and 112 signs into a school bus.
The signs have messages to congratulate seniors from Sophie B. Wright.
WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood travels along as the signs get delivered to the front yards of every member of the school’s Class of 2020.