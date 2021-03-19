Yes, THAT St. Joseph Day Altar is back

The altar at St. Francis Xavier Church

METAIRIE, La – It’s a feast for the eyes.

A sacred supper for the soul.

It’s the once-a-year St. Joseph Day Altar at St. Francis Xavier Church in the heart of Old Metairie.

Because of COVID, the altar was not open last year.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood says this year, it’s back.

And you’re invited to come take a look.

It’s a food-filled tradition to honor St. Joseph, the father of Jesus.

St. Joseph answered the prayers of families in Sicily during a famine back in the Middle Ages.

And when Sicilians came to New Orleans in the late 18-hundreds, they started altars to say thank you.

The tradition continues today.

You’re invited to come see for yourself.

St. Francis Xavier church is at 444 Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana.

You can visit the altar on Friday, March 3.

That’s St. Joseph Day.

The hours are from 9 am to 6 pm.

And on Saturday, March 4, you’re invited from 9 am to noon.